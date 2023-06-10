Quarterfinalists Announced For The 2023 Cliburn Junior

Janina Fialkowska, chairman of the Jury for the Click Here, currently taking place through 17, 2023, at Caruth Auditorium at SMU and Meyerson Symphony Center, has announced the 12 pianists advancing to the Quarterfinal Round.

The Quarterfinalists are Eddison Chen, 13, United States; Alyssa Gabrilovich, 17, United States; Seokyoung Hong 홍석영, 15, South Korea; Zihan Jin 金子涵, 14, China; Tiankun; Ma 马天坤, 16, China; Modan Oyama 大山桃暖, 17, Japan; Jan Schulmeister, 16, Czechia; Sizhe Wang 王思哲, 14, China; Taige Wang, 13, United States; Zhonghua Wei 魏中华, 14, China; Yifan Wu 吴一凡, 14, China; and Yiran Zhou 周怡然, 15, China.

Quarterfinal Round Schedule

Session 1 (Saturday, June 10)

2:30 p.m. – Jan Schulmeister, 16, Czechia

3:02 p.m. – Yiran Zhou 周怡然, 15, China

20-MINUTE INTERMISSION

3:52 p.m. – Eddison Chen, 13, United States

Session 2 (Saturday, June 10)

7:00 p.m. – Zhonghua Wei 魏中华, 14, China

7:32 p.m. – Taige Wang, 13, United States

20-MINUTE INTERMISSION

8:22 p.m. – Seokyoung Hong 홍석영, 15, South Korea

Session 3 (Sunday, June 11)

2:30 p.m. – Yifan Wu 吴一凡, 14, China

3:02 p.m. – Tiankun Ma 马天坤, 16, China

20-MINUTE INTERMISSION

3:52 p.m. – Alyssa Gabrilovich, 17, United States

Session 4 (Sunday, June 11)

7:00 p.m. – Sizhe Wang 王思哲, 14, China

7:32 p.m. – Zihan Jin 金子涵, 14, China

20-MINUTE INTERMISSION

8:22 p.m. – Modan Oyama 大山桃暖, 17, Japan



ABOUT THE 2023 CLIBURN JUNIOR

The Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival was established in 2015 as another means for the Cliburn to use its standing and expertise to encourage tomorrow's great artists, to provide a valuable forum for them to express themselves, and to give them an entrance to the next step of their journeys. Key ingredients are top international jurors, the media and webcast, Final Round performances with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and the Festival atmosphere, which includes performance experience and artistic workshops—all put into place to make the program significantly useful for students of piano of the highest level.

Four riveting rounds of Competition take place June 8–17, 2023: Preliminary Round (23 pianists each performing 20-minute recitals, to include one virtuosic etude and one Bach Prelude and Fugue) at SMU; Quarterfinal Round (12 pianists each performing a 30-minute recital, to include one movement of a Classical sonata and one lyrical work) at SMU; Semifinal Round (6 pianists each performing a 40-minute recital, to include one work by a living composer and one substantial work of at least 16 minutes in length (phase one), and one concerto movement with piano accompaniment (phase two)) at SMU; and a Final Round (3 pianists each performing one complete concerto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Valentina Peleggi) in a stunning conclusion at the Meyerson, followed by the Awards Ceremony directly after jury voting.

Applicants and competitors hail from all around the world. 2023 applications totaled 248, with pianists representing 44 countries, and the 38 selected competitors and participants represent 13 countries. Widespread media coverage is expected; 2019 outreach resulted in over 120 stories in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The jury includes Janina Fialkowska, jury chairman (Canada); Jane Coop (Canada); Adam Golka (United States/Poland); Carol Leone (United States); Anton Nel (South Africa/United States); Roberto Plano (Italy); Katia Skanavi (Greece/Russia); Jeffrey Swann (United States); and Orion Weiss (United States)

SMU Meadows School of the Arts is a leader in developing innovative outreach and community engagement programs, challenging its students to make a difference locally and globally. The university will serve as home to the 2023 Junior Competition, hosting most performances and festival events, and housing the competitors.

The largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs and more. For the second time, the orchestra partners with the Cliburn to perform in the Final Round at the Meyerson Symphony Center under the baton of Valentina Peleggi.

In addition to the Competition performances, a variety of events aimed at artistic advancement of competitors, festival participants, and other pianists will be offered, including masterclasses, workshops, artist conversations, performance discussions, and free community performances around Dallas.

The 2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival will be streamed live online from the first note to the announcement of the new 2023 winner. The 2023 Cliburn Junior webcast promises high quality sound and picture; a compelling, immersive program around the performances that gives viewers behind-the-scenes access and insightful commentary.

KEY DATES

June 8–9, 2023– Preliminary Round (SMU)

June 10–11, 2023 – Quarterfinal Round (SMU)

June 14–15, 2023 – Semifinal Round (SMU)

June 17, 2023 – Final Round and Awards Ceremony (Meyerson)

Competitors and festival participants will be housed at SMU for the duration of the Competition and Festival. All travel (domestic and international) and lodging will be provided by the Cliburn.

The first-prize winner will receive a cash award of $15,000; second prize is $10,000; and third prize is $5,000. All three top prizes will also include $2,500 scholarships.

ABOUT THE CLIBURN

The Cliburn advances classical piano music throughout the world. Its international competitions, education programs, and concert series embody an enduring commitment to artistic excellence and the discovery of new artists. Established in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1962, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition remains the most visible expression of that mission and is, as always, committed to its original ideals of supporting and launching the careers of emerging artists, age 18–30. It shares the transformative powers of music with a wide global audience, through fully produced webcasts and by providing comprehensive career management and concert bookings to its winners. Rounding out its mission, the Cliburn also produces the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival (third edition, June 8–17, 2023) for exceptional 13- to 17-year-old pianists and the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition for outstanding non-professional pianists age 35 and older.

Over a four-year cycle, the Cliburn contributes to North Texas' cultural landscape with over 170 classical music performances for 150,000 attendees through competitions, free community concerts, and its signature Cliburn Concerts series. It presents 1,000 Cliburn in the Classroom in-school, interactive music education programs for more than 200,000 area elementary students. During the same time period, it garners the world's attention with more than 40 million views from 177 nations for competition webcasts; 300 concerts worldwide booked for competition winners; more than 10,000 news articles about the Cliburn and its winners; and regular national radio broadcasts to 245 public radio stations.