Photo: Get a First Look at Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Hopeful Theatre Project

Coming to the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas, TX March 8-10, 2024.
The Hopeful Theatre Project is presenting Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST for their 5th Annual Valentine's Production benefiting the Ronald McDonald House Charities! Coming to the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas, TX March 8-10, 2024.
Check out photos below!
For tickets, please call the Box Office at (214) 233-6557 or visit Click Here.
Photo credit: Delaney Rain Photography
Cast of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST
