MARIACHI HERENCIA DE MÉXICO to Launch A Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Performing Arts Fort Worth will launch a digital lottery for Mariachi Herencia de México: A Mariachi Christmas, powered by Broadway Direct. On the heels of a successful Bass Hall debut in 2024, the two-time Latin Grammy-nominated ensemble taking mariachi music to new heights returns in a special Christmas edition of their world tour, La Nueva Generación, delivering a holiday concert that honors both the magic of Christmas and the cultural vibrancy of Mexico.

Celebrate the holidays with the heartwarming sounds of Mariachi Herencia de México as they blend beloved holiday classics with mariachi traditions, creating an electrifying and unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture. A Mariachi Christmas takes the Bass Hall stage for one night only Tuesday, December 2 as part of the 2025-2026 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup, followed by an educational performance on Wednesday, December 3 exclusively as a part of the Children's Education Program of Performing Arts Fort Worth Student Matinee offerings.

The digital lottery will be open for entries Monday, December 1, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm for the Tuesday evening performance, December 2. Fans who have been selected will be notified via email and can then purchase up to two (2) tickets at $20 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held. All entrants are encouraged to follow Bass Performance Hall on Facebook (@bassperformancehall), Instagram (@basshall) and Threads (@basshall) for additional lottery news and information.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Additional lottery requirements can be found at www.basshall.com/lottery.