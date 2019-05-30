New Musical BEYOND PERFECTION To Premiere At LifeStage Theatre

May. 30, 2019  

New Musical BEYOND PERFECTION To Premiere At LifeStage Theatre

Texas rivals other states in many things, including a budding fine arts scene. Kenady Shope, 24, has written, produced, and directed Beyond Perfection right here in Texas.

With her love for music and business, she has combined the two through the help of the Texas Business Hall of Fame and Dallas Baptist University. Kenady will produce her original musical on June 14th in her hometown, Grapevine, TX.

Beyond Perfection is where Hunger Games meets Les Miserables! The soundtrack of Hip-Hop, and Rock will fill the theatre as the characters tell the story of Beyond Perfection: It's the year 2036 and the United States is no longer united. New York, now, a separate nation, gives its citizens 2020 glasses, virtual reality glasses tailor-made to suit individuals preferences. Who wouldn't want to live there right? Chandler and a group of rebels realize that true peace only lies beyond perfection.

The world premiere of Beyond Perfection is showing at the LifeStage Theatre, June 14th-23rd. For tickets: www.beyondperfectionthemusical.com/tickets.



Related Articles View More Dallas Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Musical BEYOND PERFECTION To Premiere At LifeStage Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at GHOST QUARTET at Bath House Cultural Center
  • Cast Members From ALADDIN National Tour Present FROM AGRABAH, WITH LOVE: A BENEFIT CONCERT
  • Casa MaÃ±ana Names B.J. Cleveland As Director Of Theatre For Youth
  • Participants Selected for Hart Institute for Women Conductors at Dallas Opera
  • GREASE Comes to Granbury Opera House On June 7-July 7

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup