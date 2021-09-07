New Antiquities Theatre Company's HAMLET to Premiere At Fort Worth Fringe Festival

New Antiquities Theatre Company out of Hobbs, NM makes their Fort Worth debut in the Fifth Annual Fort Worth Fringe Festival with their solo production of Hamlet by William Shakespeare. A lone actor rehearsing in an empty theater space transforms it before our eyes into the classical story of revenge by William Shakespeare.

Hamlet, a Danish prince, discovers that his uncle Claudius murdered his father and took the throne; Hamlet's mother has married the usurper. Considered one of the greatest plays in the English language, one actor tells the tragedy of the Prince of Denmark using minimal staging and an emphasis on actor, audience, and text. The play has won numerous awards across multiple festivals and is adapted and directed by Nathan R. Miles, Artistic Director of NATC. The show is one hour long and runs Sep 10 at 7:20PM, Sep 11 at at 6:20 PM and 9:50 PM, and Sep 12 at 1:50 PM. All performances will be held in the Vault Theatre space at the Fort Worth Center for the Arts.

For tickets: https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/purchase.php?event_id=9803