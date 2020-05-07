National Theatre of Graham Celebrates 100 Years, Celebration Put on Hold

KDFW has reported that celebrations in honor of the 100 year anniversary of The National Theatre of Graham have been put on hold due to the health crisis.

Pam and David Scott, the owners of the theater still hope to host a celebration of the theater once they are able. They shared:

"We have closed for a night or two here and there, but we have never been closed," Scott said. "Our doors have never been closed for a month at a time, two months at a time depending on how long this lasts, so it's very strange."

About the celebration they said:

"We still plan to do that, I've gotten with all my vendors and they still want to come out but we just want to make sure that it's safe when we reschedule it,"

