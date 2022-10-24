Lone Star Wind Orchestra Presents 'Latin In Manhattan' Next Month
The performance is on Sunday, November 6.
Latin, jazz, New York and West Side Story! The Lone Star Wind Orchestra (LSWO) will present Latin in Manhattan featuring several premieres along with performances by a North Texas alto saxophonist virtuoso on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX 75201).
The Lone Star Wind Orchestra will open its 2022-2023 season with a Latin-infused concert featuring works rooted in jazz, many composed in Manhattan, along with music inspired by Hispanic tradition.
Under the direction of Music Director Eugene Migliaro Corporon, the LSWO also will perform Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story. The afternoon also includes the world premiere of a movement of Changó Crowned King from Orishas, composed by LSWO's trumpeter Eddie Jiménez, in addition to saxophonist Dr. Joey Resendez performing a transcription of Astor Piazzolla's Escualo never performed in the United States.
Other performances will include George Gershwin's Cuban Overture and Anthony O'Toole's Latin Dance Movements.
A highly regarded saxophone performer and educator, guest artist Joey Resendez not only serves as soprano/alto saxophonist for the LSWO but performs with many regional orchestras in the North Texas area. As a soloist, he has appeared with ensembles such as the Michigan Pops Orchestra, Richardson Symphony, Monroe Symphony , as well as the LSWO and LSWO Youth.
For the past 17 years, Dr. Resendez has taught young saxophonists across the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Many of his students have gone on to have performing and teaching careers of their own. Since 2012, Resendez has been an educational representative for Music and Arts, providing goods and services for music programs in many North Texas school districts. Resendez holds degrees from the University of North Texas, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and Baylor University. He resides in Rowlett with his wife, Jennifer, and his children, Ryan and Rosalyn.
Eddie Jiménez, trumpeter, composer and educator, is a graduate of Manhattan School of Music where he received a Master's Degree in Orchestral Trumpet Performance and was awarded The Cecil Collins Award for Excellence in Brass Performance. A busy and versatile freelance trumpeter, Jiménez frequently performs with the Plano Symphony and Irving Symphony Orcestras, Allen Philharmonic, Imperial Brass, LWSO, The Dallas Wind Symphony, and multiple brass ensembles and quintets. He is a former member of Drum Corp. International's Blue Devils Drum and Bugle Corp. and a member of the Blue Devils Hall of Fame.
Jiménez often performs and is a featured soloist with some of the country's greatest instrumentalists and singers. He has played at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center, toured Europe and North America and accompanied various Grammy-nominated and Grammy Award winning musicians. A native of Havana, Cuba, Eddie Jiménez is the Middle School Band Director at Prestonwood Christian Academy
General admission tickets to Latin in Manhattan are $20 for adults and $10 for seniors and students are available at ticketdfw.com. Details at lswo.com.
