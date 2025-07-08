Kimberly Grigsby Named Inaugural Music Director of SMU’s New Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SMU Meadows School of the Arts has announced that acclaimed music director, conductor, and pianist Kimberly Grigsby will serve as the inaugural Music Director of the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre, beginning August 1, 2025. The Institute, made possible through a $15 million gift from the late G. Marlyne Sexton, will welcome its first class in Fall 2026.

Grigsby, an alumna of SMU, returns to her alma mater to guide the next generation of musical theatre artists in a program designed not just for performance, but for the creation of new work. Her role will include training students to interpret and shape storytelling through score, orchestration, and arrangement, while also leveraging her extensive network of collaborators to provide students with real-world creative opportunities.

With over 30 years of experience across Broadway, opera, and concert stages, Grigsby has worked with some of the industry’s most celebrated artists, including Bono and The Edge, David Byrne, Duncan Sheik, Tom Kitt, Aaron Sorkin, Jeanine Tesori, Camille A. Brown, and many others.

Her Broadway music direction credits include Days of Wine and Roses, Camelot (2023 Revival), Head Over Heels, Amélie, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Spring Awakening, The Light in the Piazza, Caroline, or Change, and The Full Monty. This summer, she serves as music director for the world premieres of DOLLY: A True Original Musical (music and lyrics by Dolly Parton) and Millions (music and lyrics by Adam Guettel), both directed by Bartlett Sher.

Grigsby is also part of the development team for Thelma and Louise, a new musical with music and lyrics by Neko Case and book by CALLIE KHOURI.

Funded by G. Marlyne Sexton—a philanthropist, businesswoman, and Tony-nominated producer—the Sexton Institute is dedicated to training students to meet the evolving demands of the modern musical theatre industry. Sexton’s transformative gift supports faculty positions, including the Director role now held by Joel Ferrell, as well as program endowment and start-up costs.

The Institute will offer intensive conservatory-style training in acting, singing, and movement, alongside a liberal arts education, professional mentorship, and opportunities to collaborate on new musicals in development. Students will also benefit from partnerships with leading organizations in the Dallas–Fort Worth arts community, including Dallas Theater Center and Theatre Three.

The Sexton Institute's mission is to develop 21st-century performers who are equipped not only to perform but to originate and shape new works. Students will gain hands-on experience working with composers, lyricists, and creative teams, gaining an early foothold in the world of new musical development.

About SMU Meadows School of the Arts

Established in 1969 and named in honor of Algur H. Meadows, the SMU Meadows School of the Arts is one of the nation’s leading arts education institutions. Meadows offers undergraduate and graduate degrees across the visual, performing, and communication arts, including programs in art, music, dance, theater, journalism, advertising, and more.

The school is a leader in arts entrepreneurship and outreach, offering innovative programming and community engagement, and serves as a creative and cultural hub for North Texas and beyond.

About the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre

Launching in Fall 2026, the Sexton Institute for Musical Theatre will serve as a premier training ground for aspiring musical theatre professionals. The program combines rigorous acting, singing, and movement training with real-world development experiences, supported by top-tier faculty and partnerships with industry leaders.