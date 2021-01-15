Jeffrey Siegel's KEYBOARD CONVERSATIONS 2020-2021 Season Canceled at Eisemann Center

Due to continued complications caused by the pandemic, Eisemann Center has canceled all Keyboard Conversations concerts for this season.

Although the venue is operating with very strict safety protocols, administration continually takes the health and safety of artists and patrons seriously.

Mr. Siegel and Eisemann Center management are now looking at dates for the Keyboard Conversations series of four (4) concerts to resume next season, hopefully starting in the fall of 2021. New series dates and titles will be announced by early summer at the latest.

Eisemann will begin issuing refunds for the full value of season subscriptions on January 27. Donations are always welcome, so if a subscriber prefers to not receive a refund, the value of their subscription can be donated to help support efforts to provide programming and educational services to the community or membership in Friends of the Eisemann Center, by letting the Ticket Office know before January 27.

For more information, send an email to tickets@eisemanncenter.com or call 972.744.4650, Mon. - Sat. from 10 am to 6 pm.