Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens at Dallas Children's Theater This Month

Performances run September 24 - October 30.

Dallas News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022 Â 

JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens at Dallas Children's Theater This Month

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) opens its 2022-2023 season with JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, running from September 24 - October 30, 2022 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts. Barbara Park's Junie B. Jones books have been a staple on family shelves for years, but this family musical was made to appeal to both fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike.

IN JUNIE B's ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, Junie B. has some advice to give...eventually. It was her brilliant idea to put together a survival guide for next year's students, but now she's at a total loss for what to add to it! It doesn't help that all her friends are full of cool ideas and dance numbers. How's a girl supposed to deal with all this competition? Hilariously, of course! In this musical extravaganza great for back-to-school time, Junie B. Jones learns some important lessons about school, patience, and personal growth.

Nancy Schaeffer, Artistic Director, is no stranger to the world of Junie B., having previously directed three other shows starring the titular grade-schooler: JUNIE B. JONES IS NOT A CROOK, JUNIE B. IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS, and JUNIE B. JONES & A LITTLE MONKEY BUSINESS.

"I keep coming back, because it's always fun to get the Junie B. take on the world," says Schaeffer. "That girl is one of a kind, and her stories have this blunt, honest charm to them that just draws people in. In JUNIE B's ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, we get to see a whole new side of her as she struggles to learn how to tame her own temper, and manage jealousy. For an outspoken first grader like her, this is quite possibly the greatest challenge in the world."

Schaeffer adds, "Junie B.'s a piece of work in this one, but who isn't at that age? I like to think she speaks to the messy work-in-progress kid in all of us. There's always a new lesson to learn alongside her, and it's so fun to experience it with an audience full of families navigating the same complicated waters. Then, of course, there's the music - and to be sure, music makes everything more fun - so I know the audience will love that aspect as well."

Tickets on sale now at dct.org/plays.





More Hot Stories For You


JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens at Dallas Children's Theater This MonthJUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL Opens at Dallas Children's Theater This Month
September 1, 2022

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) opens its 2022-2023 season with JUNIE B.'s ESSENTIAL SURVIVAL GUIDE TO SCHOOL, running from September 24 â€“ October 30, 2022 at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts. Barbara Park's Junie B. Jones books have been a staple on family shelves for years, but this family musical was made to appeal to both fans of Junie B. and newcomers alike.
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Comes to Evans Auditorium Next MonthHOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Comes to Evans Auditorium Next Month
August 31, 2022

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the Black and Latino Playwrights Celebration (BLPC), Artistic Director Eugene Lee will perform August Wilsonâ€™s How I Learned What I Learned, Sept. 8-23, in support of the newly established endowment fund.
AT&T Performing Arts CenterÂ Announces 2022/2023 Season OfÂ THE ELEVATOR PROJECTÂ AT&T Performing Arts CenterÂ Announces 2022/2023 Season OfÂ THE ELEVATOR PROJECTÂ 
August 29, 2022

The nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced the 2022/2023 season of The Elevator Project, featuring the work of small and emerging arts groups performing on the Center's campus in the Dallas Arts District.
Lone Star Circus to Present WILD WEST CIRCUS this FallLone Star Circus to Present WILD WEST CIRCUS this Fall
August 28, 2022

Fanny Kerwich, an 8th generation French circus artist, director and producer, willÂ bring an all-new cirque show to North Texas entitled Wild West Circus. The show will run at Frisco Fresh Market from October 28-October 31 and Dallas International School on November 4-5.
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present STATE FAIR at the Uptown Theater in SeptemberGrand Prairie Arts Council to Present STATE FAIR at the Uptown Theater in September
August 28, 2022

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Roger & Hammerstein's STATE FAIR with music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, book by Tom Briggs and Louis Mattioli, and direction by Mallory Roelke. The show runs September 16 - 25, 2022, at the Uptown Theater.