JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes to Theatre For Hope



The irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Joseph, Israel's favorite son. One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Performances are April 7-9, 2022. All shows will take place at Hope on Houston located at 901 E. Houston Street in Sherman, TX. All proceeds will go to help fund further projects for the Children's Chorus of Greater North Texas and Theater For Hope.

Learn more at http://www.theaterforhope.com/joseph-and-the-amazing...

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

The magical musical is full of catchy songs in a variety of styles, from a parody of French ballads ("Those Canaan Days"), to country-western ("One More Angel in Heaven") and calypso ("Benjamin Calypso"), along with the unforgettable classics "Any Dream Will Do" and "Close Every Door."

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com.