Go Behind The Scenes Of Dallas Theater Center With Virtual Production Classes

They're kicking things off with a step-by-step guide to making protective face masks.

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center offers a unique look at how the magic happens with free Virtual Production Classes. They're kicking things off with a step-by-step guide to making protective face masks.

"We've been building masks for months now, and have donated approximately 2,100 throughout the Dallas-Ft. Worth community. Not knowing how long the pandemic might last, we chose to create a how-to video to broaden the accessibility of knowledge we've gleaned during this process," said Micheal Waid, Costume Director, Dallas Theater Center. "Mask making is one small way we can contribute to a safer environment for those we hold dear."

For those not handy with a needle and thread, there will be more opportunities to go behind the scenes with the Production Department. Videos featuring instruction for costuming, make-up, and hair are also planned. Each topic will feature a series of short how-to videos. At the end of the series, there will be a live Zoom Q&A with the instructor for just $10. This opportunity offers students a chance to ask specific questions about the design and build process necessary to bring a play to the stage. Participants will be able to engage with others while showing their work. It's a great opportunity for anyone who loves theater.

"The level of expertise, craftsmanship and speciality knowledge that exists within our Production Department is unparalleled; we are thrilled to have this opportunity to share the unique knowledge and skills of our talented artists and artisans during this non-traditional time," said Bryan Anthony White, Director of Production, Dallas Theater Center. "We hope that these behind the scenes looks will continue to build excitement and anticipation for our return to the stage."

The mask-making videos start August 17th. The free videos are available for students of all ages and skill levels. They will be available on the company's website. Find more information here: https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/production-classroom/

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You