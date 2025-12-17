GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Will Play The Coppell Arts Center

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Coppell Arts Center will present the Gazillion Bubble Show at its venue in Coppell, Texas. The production features bubble artistry combined with music, lighting effects, and audience interaction and is intended for family audiences.

The show incorporates elements of bubble science and large-scale visual effects, including lasers, strobe lighting, loud music, and floor-to-ceiling bubbles. Audience members are advised that flashing lights and high-intensity visual effects are used during the performance.

The Gazillion Bubble Show is performed by siblings Deni and Melody Yang, who come from a family of performers and have toured internationally with the production. The show blends performance, visual design, and interactive elements, presenting bubble-making as a live stage experience. The production has previously appeared on television programs including The Oprah Winfrey Show, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Ellen Degeneres Show, and Today.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the Gazillion Bubble Show are priced at $47.47 and are available through the Coppell Arts Center box office. Tickets may be purchased in person or by calling 972-304-7047.

