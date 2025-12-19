Cast And Creative Team Set for HOW THE OTHER HALF LOVES at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present their upcoming production of How the Other Half Loves, a farce by Alan Ayckbourn and directed by B. J. Cleveland.

How the Other Half Loves features three couples, linked by workplace ties and tangled personal lives, find themselves caught in a web of deception after an affair between a younger man and a colleague's wife leads to a hasty cover-up. To deflect suspicion, they blame their late-night absences on a fictional crisis in the home of an unsuspecting third couple, dragging them into the farce.

No one does contemporary farce quite like the British, and few do it better than Alan Ayckbourn. Known for his quick wit and inventive storytelling, Ayckbourn has long been celebrated as a master of the modern “situation comedy.” How the Other Half Loves is one of his most dazzling hits. The play premiered in Scarborough in 1969, found success in the West End, on Broadway, and has been bringing laughs to audiences ever since.

Born in 1939, Alan Ayckbourn stands as one of the most prolific and widely produced modern playwrights. With more than ninety full-length plays to his name, he has earned an extraordinary list of honors, including Olivier and Molière Awards and a Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. His plays have been translated into more than thirty-five languages and performed on stages and screens around the world. Ten of his plays have appeared on Broadway, including the acclaimed revival of The Norman Conquests, which won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Revival.

The cast features Blair Mitchell as Frank, Laura Sosnowski as Fiona, Eric Joshua Valle as Bob, Caitlin Whitley as Teresa, Matthew Good as William, and Rebecca Litsey as Mary.

Don't miss your chance to see this hilarious comedy, running from January 16-31, 2026 at the Irving Arts Center.

