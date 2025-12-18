THE LADY DEMANDS SATISFACTION to Open Rover Dramawerks 26th Season

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rover Dramawerks is kicking off their 26th Season with the farce, The Lady Demands Satisfaction, by Arthur M. Jolly. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running January 15 – February 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 pm and Saturdays at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm the first two weekends, and on Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 3:00 pm and 8:00 pm, and Sunday at 3:00 pm the final weekend.

When a young maiden who has never touched a sword (played by Shea McMillan) learns she must defend her inheritance in a duel, she calls upon her domineering aunt (Sherry Etzel) – the finest blade anywhere – to help save her house and lands. As she meekly learns to fence, she struggles with a milksop suitor (Devin Hite), a servant girl (Darcy Krokus) posing as a Prussian fencing master, a Prussian fencing master (Toni Arroyo) who thinks he is there to marry her, a stodgy lawyer (Alex Eding) who expects her to be killed at any moment, and another servant (Andra Laine Hunter) attempting to orchestrate the impossible. Like all classic farces, everyone gets the ending they deserve in unexpected ways…but will they be satisfied? A fun new physical farce – with fencing!

Michael McMillan serves as director with Annie R Such as fight choreographer. KJ “Kya” James is stage manager. Set design is by Scott Rice, with costume design by Alison Kingwell and props design by Kristin M Burgess. Jason Rice is sound designer, and lighting design is by Kenneth Hall, who also serves as the board op for lights and sound.

Thursday, January 15 is Preview Night, with all seats $10.00 in advance online or “pay-what-you-can” at the door. Regular ticket prices for The Lady Demands Satisfaction are $25.00 Friday and Saturday nights and $20.00 on Thursday nights and Saturday and Sunday matinees, with discounts for teachers, students, and seniors. Rover will host a First Friday reception after the performance on Friday, January 16, featuring the visiting playwright Arthur M. Jolly, the cast, and the production team.

