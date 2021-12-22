George and Fay Young Foundation Donates $100,000 To Bishop Arts Theatre

Bishop Arts Theatre Center has announced a generous $100,000 grant from the George and Fay Young Foundation in support of our Legacy Project. The gift also secures a naming rights sponsorship in perpetuity on the skybox area of the second floor joining the Embrey Family Foundation as longtime sponsors. The gift marks the largest philanthropic donation to date and its sole purpose is to strengthen the organization for long-term sustainability.

In 2005, a 10,000 sq. ft. dilapidated building, now known as BATC, was donated to our nonprofit, TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. Renovations began in 2006 and were completed in 2008 in spite of a downward spiral economy. Today the facility includes a 170-seat proscenium theatre with dressing rooms, executive offices, box office/concession area, art gallery, learning laboratory for arts education programs, and an arts business incubator center for cultural organizations to rent affordable office space. With a $31,250 grant, The George and Fay Young Foundation was one of only two philanthropic organizations that supported the renovation efforts in 2008.

A Mortgage Burning Party is being planned in 2022 to formally acknowledge the George and Fay Young Foundation's naming rights sponsorship gift.