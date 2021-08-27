Dallas Theater Center Kicks Off Its Season With TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS

Tiny Beautiful Things officially marks Dallas Theater Center's (DTC) return to live performances! The production starts September 8 in the Dee & Charles Wyly Theatre. This is the first live, indoor production at DTC since March 2020.

Based on the New York Times' best-selling book by Cheryl Strayed (author of Wild), Tiny Beautiful Things follows Sugar, an online advice columnist who uses her personal experiences to help the real-life readers who pour their hearts out to her.

Joel Ferrell is directing the production. Ferrell served as Associate Artistic Director at DTC from 2011-2019. He has directed and choreographed for productions around the country including Denver Center Theater, Portland Center Stage, and North Shore Music Theater. He has served as adjunct theater faculty for Southern Methodist University, Texas Wesleyan University, the University of North Texas, the University of Texas at Arlington, as well as teaching regularly for Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts.

"Cheryl Strayed's Tiny Beautiful Things pulls no punches in exploring the human experience. The book, and now stage adaptation, takes us on an unexpected ride into the absurd, painful, joyful, and often brave lives of strangers looking for connection," said Joel Ferrell, Director (Tiny Beautiful Things). "Strayed's superpower is blunt but empathetic honesty--delivered by a human who has climbed back out of the well of grief and brokenness. After our corporate journey through pandemic isolation and trauma, this work has lifted me, refreshed me, and actually helped heal me. I suspect it will do the same for many others."

Christie Vela portrays Sugar in the production. Vela is the Associate Artistic Director at Theatre Three. She was a founding member of the Brierley Resident Acting Company at DTC and featured in DTC's productions of Steel Magnolias, Inherit the Wind, Sense and Sensibility, and Les Misérables. She has also directed several productions at the theater including A Christmas Carol (2015), Gloria, and Real Women Have Curves. Vela has also directed productions at Shakespeare Dallas, Second Thought Theatre, and Kitchen Dog Theater.

"Tiny Beautiful Things is a lovely and oftentimes a heartbreaking reminder of the universality of the human experience. It reminded me that I was not alone," said Christie Vela, Sugar (Tiny Beautiful Things).

Dallas Theater Center will offer social distance seating during their live performances of Tiny Beautiful Things. Guests are welcome to select the option of being placed in the social distance section during the checkout process when purchasing tickets online. Concessions will not be served. Select performances will also forgo intermission to allow additional comfortability for guests. To view their COVID-19 Guest Policy, visit www.dallastheatercenter.org/covid-19-guest-policy.

Tiny Beautiful Things is running in repertory with Cake Ladies in the Wyly Theatre. The production runs from September 8 - October 16. To get more information or to buy tickets visit https://www.dallastheatercenter.org/show/tiny-beautiful-things/.