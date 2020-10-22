Dallas Theater Center Announces New Fall Education Plans

The first round of fall classes is underway now with a second round starting November 2.

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient Dallas Theater Center offers even more virtual options. Building on the success of their Virtual Summer Classes and Virtual Production Classroom, now, they've added additional fall classes.

The virtual classes will be taught by Dallas Theater Center staff, local, and even national artists. They will offer people of all ages another opportunity to meet with students and educators they wouldn't normally see in a traditional classroom setting.

"It is imperative for us to continue to engage and support our multigenerational community with programming that suits their individual interests and needs," said Morgana Wilborn, Director of Education, Dallas Theater Center.

Classes and courses start at $100, but the staff stresses they want their classroom to be accessible. They encourage community members who want to attend to reach out if they desire more flexible other payment options.

Dallas Theater Center is also offering its nationally recognized and award-winning Project Discovery program virtually to schools. Project Discovery provides students with the opportunity to learn more about theater. They will see five different play productions throughout the school year.

"Project Discovery is working to support the changing needs of our school communities," said Wilborn. "We continue to do this by creating interactive study guide platforms, digital archives of past shows, educational webinars for teachers and students and live virtual workshops for schools to engage in in-depth conversation and activities as it regards issues that they confront in the society and content within our plays. Schools will still have access to artists and creatives for professional development and unique online talk back experiences."

Project Discovery is supported by: Pioneer Natural Resources, The Harold Simmons Foundation, David M. Crowley Foundation, Carl B. & Florence E. King Foundation, T-Mobile Foundation, The Theodore & Beulah Beasley Foundation, The Bruning Foundation, Texas Commission on the Arts, and Theatre Forward. For information and schedule for fall classes or Project Discovery visit dallastheatercenter.org.

