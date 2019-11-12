Dallas Children's Theater Presents LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL

The Teen Scene Players from the DCT Academy program are proud to present LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL, based on the 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott. Forward-thinking and relatable, the story of Little Women continues to captivate modern audiences over 150 years after its initial creation. This production runs at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts from Saturday, December 7 to Sunday, December 22.

Family is at the heart of LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL, which is adapted by DCT resident playwright Linda Daugherty, with music and lyrics by B. Wolf. Fans and new audiences alike will follow romantic Meg, spirited Jo, sweet Beth, and headstrong Amy; each sister bursting with her own aspirations for the future. Set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, the show provides an authentic look at what it means to be a young person in any time period. Fiercely loyal to the book, this adaptation traverses the lively childhood of the March sisters and their wild tumble into adulthood - complete with love, loss, and charity. The 20-person, all-teen cast fills the stage with enthusiasm and honesty in this touching holiday drama.

The musical will be directed by DCT quadruple-threat K. Doug Miller. As an actor, singer, dancer and teacher, he has served as director of the musical theater Teen Conservatory for 5 years, and was last seen on stage as a performer in DCT's 2019 ISLAND OF THE SKOG. "It has been a joy introducing this play to young actors that did not know the story before we started rehearsal." K. Doug Miller says."We have talked about the time period, the struggle of women, how resilient a family can be in the face of adversity, and how deeply a family can love one another. This cast has formed a bond that melts my heart nightly at rehearsal."

Miller goes on to highlight the relevance of the story even today. He says, "Even though this book was written 150 years ago, I still believe its message resonates today. Little Women is loved by readers because I feel all can relate to at least one of the character's struggles in this story. I applaud DCT for sharing this classic with our community."

Ticket Prices: $16 for single tickets.Prices subject to change. Call the Box Office for details, 214-740-0051.General tickets are available online at dct.org

Weekday Student Matinee shows also available Tuesdays through Fridays. Call Dallas Children's Theater at 214-978-0120 or visit dct.org/fieldtrips





