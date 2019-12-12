Cirque Musica Present Creative Team for HOLIDAY WISHES

Cirque Musica has announced the creative team for the all-new concert experience Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes. Lead by local producer Stephen Cook, TCG Entertainment founder and President, Cook has brought together a vibrant team that includes Antoinette DiPietropolo as the Director/Chroreographer who has worked on Broadway and a has a long line of live event credits, Costume Designer Tristin Raines, who has worked with numerous Off-Broadway and regional theater productions, Charles Ford with Vue Design who is one of the most sought after video and lighting designers in the entertainment industry, and leading Broaday music director James Olmstead. This dynamic team's vision for this show was to create an unforgetable Cirque experience for the holidays.

Dallas based Stephen Cook, founder and President of TCG Entertainment says, "Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the must-see holiday event of the season. This is one of the biggest Holiday shows on tour and brings a full sensory holiday event to audiences. With the top circus artists from around the world, Broadway performers, and a live symphony orchestra all on stage, it really is a "must-see" event for the entire family. With Dipietropolo's direction and choreography, Raines beautiful costumes, Ford's amazing video elements, and Olmstead's musical direction, audiences will be transformed to a holiday wonderland full of beauty and excitement."

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full-theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with your favorite holiday hits all performed LIVE by a full symphony orchestra.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Holiday Wishes come true with Cirque Musica!

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You