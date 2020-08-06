Capricorn Drive In And Fair Park To Host Spatially Distant Summer Series

Each weekend will provide a unique music and media experience.

The Capricorn Drive In is excited to announce a partnership with Fair Park in Dallas for a four-week Spatially Distant Summer Series.

Each weekend will provide a unique music and media experience designed to recapture some of the entertainment options that we are all missing while staying safe and spatially distant inside personal vehicles (only). Confirmed Texas-based artists include Children of Indigo, ISHI, Skin and Bones Drum Cult, and flow art by Pyre Fire dances, with more artists to be announced.

The Spatially Distant Summer Series will take place in Lot 8 at Fair Park on Fridays and Saturdays of each week, starting August 14, 2020, and running through September 5, 2020. Tickets for the first weekend are on sale now and available online at www.FairParkTix.com.

In early April, Hyacinth Belcher, CEO of Onstage Systems and creator of Capricorn Drive In, conceptualized a drive-in event to recognize talent, to keep live events LIVE. With support from Marla Watson of Wicked Apple Media, Capricorn Drive In is providing a platform for artists to celebrate life through music and the arts.

"The arts and music bring us together. They are essential to the human experience. We are producing this series to hold onto a bit of our humanity in a COVID safe environment. We have worked through all of the contingencies to put together a logistically safe event, with precautions that we hope will become the new normal during this time. We are also working on future events with Fair Park, which will be announced soon. It's time to come together, safely, and enjoy some socially distant time." said Hyacinth Belcher, CEO of Onstage Systems and founder of the Capricorn Drive In.

Capricorn Drive In was born from the idea that we can all be socially distant and still attend events from the safety of personal vehicles (only). It is the ultimate in hi-tech engagement event for attendees in the COVID Age. Each event has been designed to cultivate togetherness through live music, art, media, and experiences. By changing the model, the team hopes to elevate awareness of community and creativity in a COVID safe environment. Designed with a unique layout and well thought out planning, this is in-person, parking-lot staged, live music, arts and media event series is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

For more detailed info about the event, including performers, our safety measures, and other information, please visit our website at www.capricorndrivein.com.

