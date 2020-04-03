COME FROM AWAY Rescheduled, Returning to the Music Hall at Fair Park in January

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) and Broadway Across America (BAA) have announced that Come From Away has been rescheduled and will return to the Music Hall at Fair Park January 5-17, 2021. The production, originally scheduled to run March 10-22, 2020, was postponed due to the continued spread of COVID-19 (virus).

Ticket holders for performances March 13-22, 2020 should hold on to their original Come From Away tickets, as they will be honored for the new performance dates. Patrons who cannot make their new performance date should contact their original point of purchase for potential exchange opportunities. For more information, visit dallassummermusicals.org/shows/come-from-away.

Come From Away New Performance Schedule:

Original Dates New Dates Friday, March 13, 2020 at 7:30pm --> Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:30pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:30pm --> Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 1:30pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 7:30pm --> Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 7:30pm Sunday March 15, 2020 at 1:30pm --> Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 1:30pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 7:30pm --> Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 7:30pm Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30pm --> Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:30pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 7:30pm --> Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 7:30pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 1:30pm --> Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 7:30PM Thursday, March 19 at 7:30pm --> Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 7:30pm Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7:30pm --> Friday, January 8, 2021 at 7:30pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30pm --> Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 1:30pm Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 7:30pm --> Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 7:30pm Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 1:30pm --> Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 1:30pm Added Performances Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 7:30PM Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 7:30PM Thursday January 14, 2021 at 7:30pm

"Come From Away is a story about kindness and people coming together in a time of fear and uncertainty, which is all too familiar to us right now," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "We look forward to its return so that we can relish in the shared experience of live theater once again."





