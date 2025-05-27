Broadway Dreams 2025 Summer Intensive Tour to Launch This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Dreams' 2025 Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour “House of Love,” is launching this week in Nashville, TN. Known for its immersive musical theater training led by Broadway’s biggest stars and top creatives, the tour will travel to eight U.S. cities and Europa Park in Rust, Germany. Each weeklong intensive features master classes in acting, vocal performance, dance, and the business of theater, culminating in dynamic Broadway-style cabaret performances where students share the stage with their Broadway idols. Participants also receive a private audition before a distinguished panel of Broadway directors, choreographers, music directors, and casting professionals who offer valuable feedback. Registration remains open in all cities, giving aspiring performers the opportunity to learn from industry leaders and elevate their skills. For more information or to register, visit BroadwayDreams.org/programs.

“Broadway Dreams offers a one-of-a-kind program where aspiring performers work side-by-side with Broadway professionals, gaining real-world experience and mentorship,” said Annette Tanner, Founder and President of Broadway Dreams. “The ‘House of Love’ theme speaks to the nurturing environment we foster—one that has helped our alumni perform in 22 of the 29 musicals currently running on Broadway. There’s no better place to learn, grow, and take the next step toward a Broadway career than our Summer Intensive program.”

The 2025 Summer Intensive Tour will offer intensives in ten dynamic cities across the U.S., including Belmont University in Nashville, TN now through May 31, Pebblebrook High School in Atlanta, GA June 15-21, RWS Studios in New York City June 30 - July 5, Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto, CA June 30 - July 2, Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte, NC July 27 - August 3, The Black Academy of Arts and Letters in Dallas, TX July 28 - August 1, Florida Children’s Theatre in Fort Lauderdale, FL August 3 - 8, Utah Arts Academy in St. George, UT August 4 - 9, and Europa Park in Rust, Germany August 16 - 22.

Joining Tanner, Broadway Dreams’ Artistic Director Sarah Hartmann (Anastasia) and Directors of Engagement and Opportunity, Rachel Hoffman, CSA (The Telsey Office), and Peter Dunn, is an impressive roster of Broadway faculty, including Michelle Aravena (Mamma Mia!); Shera Aletaha (Merrily We Roll Along); William Carlos Angulo (In The Heights); Tony Award-winner Michael Arden (Maybe Happy Ending, Parade); Richard Baskin, Jr. (Freestyle Love Supreme); Alexandro Byrd (Disney+’s Descendants: Wicked Wonderland); Christopher Campbell (MJ: The Musical, Hamilton); Bobby Conte (The Who’s Tommy, Company); Quentin Earl Darrington (3 Summers of Lincoln, MJ: The Musical); Tia Erichsen (Beetlejuice, Disney’s Moana); DeWitt Fleming, Jr. (Wonderful World); Warren Egypt Franklin (Hamilton, Grownish); Benjamin Freemantle (Etoile, Maestro); Jason Goldston (Frozen); Jason Gotay (Floyd Collins, Spider-Man); Alexa Green (Wicked); talent agent Jamie Harris (Clear Talent Group); Luke Hawkins (Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil); Tristan Hill (Wicked, Hamilton); producer and general manager Clayton Howe, Noah Kieserman (The Last Five Years); Lily Kaufman (Spamalot, Mean Girls); costume designer Kelly Le Vine; producer and actor Dominick LaRuffa (Othello, “Poker Face”); Rico LeBron (Swept Away); Dacía James Lewis (The Piano Lesson); Emmy nominee Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Drag: The Musical); Carina-Kay Louchiey (MJ: The Musical); Alison Luff (& Juliet, Heels); musical director Jeremy Robin Lyons (Anastasia); Ashley Marinelli (Cirque du Soleil); Cait Martin (“The Voice”); music director Holt McCarley; Tony Award-winner Alex Newell (Shucked, Another Simple Favor); Nicholas Rodriguez (Company); Matthew Lee Robinson (Atlantis); composer Jeremy Schoenfeld; Ryann Redmond (Once Upon a One More Time, Frozen); Gage Wayne (Mean Girls); Alysha Umphress (On the Town); talent manager Stevie Boothe (The Boothe Group); and musical director CBD.

Founded in 2006, Broadway Dreams offers mentorship-driven performing arts training programs throughout the year, inspiring students to awaken their highest potential. The program has to-date supported more than 20,000 students in over 8 countries, awarding more than $1.8M in scholarships since 2018 and helping hundreds of performers launch professional careers on Broadway and beyond.

The 2025 Broadway Dreams Summer Performing Arts Intensive Tour is made possible in part by generous sponsors, including Royal Caribbean, Amazon, Calvary Hospital, The Stanislaus Community Foundation, The Sook Family Foundation, Manhattan University, Civilian Hotel, RWS Global, AllianceBernstein, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Lamar, Celsius Energy Drinks, and Clear Channel Outdoor.

The Broadway Dreams Board of Directors includes Ryan Stana (Chair), Marjorie Wynn (Vice Chair), Michael Cox (Treasurer), Sonya Schroeder (Secretary), Martha Gorjanc, Margaret Busch, Bradley Bergeron, Bruce Daitch, Andrew Goren, Drew Gowland, Gordon Greenberg, Ronni Hart, Dan Knechtges, Alex Newell, Mark Morrow, Marci Poliakoff, Scott Prisand, Stark Sands, Chris Roberts, Adam C. Sansiveri, Lynne Latham Slear, Gabriel Vasquez, and Wendy Vasquez.

The Broadway Dreams staff includes Tanner, Ryan Ratelle (General Manager), Sarah Hartmann (Artistic Director), Neal Radding (Development Director), Tyson Francis (Company Manager), Rachel Hoffman and Peter Dunn (Directors of Engagement and Opportunity), Rico LeBron (Social Media Manager), and Thea Erichsen (Executive Assistant).

Registration is still open in all cities, providing aspiring artists the chance to learn from the best in the industry and discover the love and support that can transform a dream into reality.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds