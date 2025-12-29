Bishop Arts Theatre Center Will Present SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE BANNED BOOKS FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Bishop Arts Theatre Center will present the SO YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT RACE BANNED BOOKS FESTIVAL, a theatrical event inspired by So You Want to Talk About Race, the bestselling book by Ijeoma Oluo.

The festival is produced in collaboration with The Writer's Garret and is directed by Charles Jackson Jr.. The program will feature six newly commissioned short plays created by local playwrights in response to themes from Oluo’s book.

As part of the festival, Oluo will make a special appearance to participate in a post-show talkback and book signing. Her book, which examines race and systemic inequality in the United States, serves as the foundation for the commissioned works. The selected plays include Playing Pretend by Erin Malone Turner, One Last Night by De’Aveyon, One Person Can Make a Difference by Linda Boroughs, Casting Call by Claire Fountain, Lake Caspari by Tayla Underwood, and Showing Up Isn’t Easy by Brandon Jackson.

The festival is designed to foster dialogue and reflection through theatrical storytelling. Teresa Coleman Wash, executive artistic director and founder of Bishop Arts Theatre Center, said, “Books are banned because their ideas challenge systems of power. This festival is about honoring those ideas, amplifying bold voices, and creating space for conversations that are urgent, necessary, and transformative.” Aaron Glover, executive director of The Writer’s Garret, added, “I've followed Ijeoma Oluo's work for years and deeply value her incisive commentary. Allowing audiences to hear directly from her—and to engage in dialogue—has enormous potential to spark meaningful change in our community.”

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

The festival will be presented at Bishop Arts Theatre Center, located at 215 South Tyler Street in Dallas, Texas. Performances will follow a weekly schedule with preview, evening, and matinee options. Tickets are available through the Bishop Arts Theatre Center box office and by phone at 214-948-0716.

