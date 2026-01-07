DUNGEONS & DRAGONS THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN Comes to Dallas

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the award-winning immersive theatrical experience, has announced that Jack Lepiarz, famously known as Jacques Ze Whipper will join the tavern as a Special Guest Star from January 20 - February 1, 2026, playing the Wyly Theatre in Dallas, Texas.

Lepiarz joins previously announced cast members all direct from the recent ground-breaking New York City production, Will Champion, RJ Christian, Jasmin Malave, Conner Marx, R. Alex Murray, Madelyn Murphy, Diego F. Salinas, Cassidy Sledge and Alex Stompoly.

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, the World’s Greatest Roleplaying Game introduces DUNGEONS & DRAGONS The Twenty-Sided Tavern. This award-winning immersive theater experience takes audiences beyond the tabletop and onto the stage where each performance combines comedy, emotion, and thrilling moments to deliver a unique narrative shaped by the audience.

Jack Lepiarz famously known as “Jacques Ze Whipper,” is a celebrated circus performer and social media personality. Renowned for his whip-cracking stage shows at Renaissance festivals, Jack has captivated over three million fans online.