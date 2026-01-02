Soul Rep Theatre Company Continues the Parrish Foundation August Wilson Series

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Soul Rep Theatre Company has announced its next production in The Parrish Charitable Foundation August Wilson Play Series, GEM OF THE OCEAN, by legendary playwright August Wilson. The production will run February 5–22, 2026, at the South Dallas Cultural Center, marking Soul Rep’s return to the venue, where the company will be in residence for the duration of its 30th Anniversary Season.

Directed by Jemal McNeil, Gem of the Ocean is set in 1904 and is the first play chronologically in August Wilson’s landmark American Century Cycle, though it was the last written. The play serves as a spiritual and historical foundation for the entire ten-play series, exploring themes of ancestry, migration, citizenship, and the enduring quest for freedom in post-Reconstruction America.

Through the mystical presence of Aunt Ester, a 285-year-old spiritual guide, Wilson weaves a powerful meditation on memory, responsibility, and Black survival. The story follows Citizen Barlow, a young man burdened by guilt and searching for redemption, as he embarks on a transformative ancestral journey aboard the mythical ship Gem of the Ocean—a voyage that bridges African ancestral memory with the lived Black experience of the 20th century.

This production continues Soul Rep Theatre Company’s deep commitment to August Wilson’s legacy and its mission to protect and progress the Black Theatre experience. The Parrish Charitable Foundation August Wilson Play Series supports Soul Rep’s ongoing effort to bring Wilson’s canon to North Texas audiences with artistic excellence and cultural integrity.

"We are thrilled to provide our second August Wilson "offering" to the Dallas/Fort Worth Community with GEM OF THE OCEAN, the first play in chronological order, in his 20th Century 10 play cycle," says Anyika McMillan-Herod, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Soul Rep Theatre Company. "In these times, it's more important than ever to create and share art and stories examining healing, identity, and resistance. GEM hits the mark on each."

As part of its community-centered programming, Soul Rep will host a Community Night for South Dallas residents during the preview performance on Thursday, February 5. Opening Night is Friday, February 6, 2026. In keeping with the company’s emphasis on dialogue and engagement, audience talkbacks will be held following all matinee performances.

Casting for Gem of the Ocean will be announced and included in the press photo Google Drive folder accompanying this release.

Gem of the Ocean is presented as part of Soul Rep Theatre Company’s 30th Anniversary Season, a milestone year celebrating three decades of Sankofa-inspired storytelling, community investment, and Black theatrical excellence. The South Dallas Cultural Center—an important cultural anchor for the city—serves as a fitting home for this deeply resonant work and for Soul Rep’s continued presence throughout the season.