Roundtable Theatre Troupe Reveals Creative Team and Cast For NEXT TO NORMAL

The Roundtable Theatre Troupe has announced the creative team and cast for its upcoming production of Next to Normal, directed by Anna M. Hogan. The Tony Award-winning musical will be presented January 23-24 and January 29-31, 2026, at CASP Studios 5 & J Gallery in Lubbock, TX.

With book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt, Next to Normal is a powerful, deeply moving exploration of how one suburban family copes with crisis, grief, and mental illness. On the surface, they appear to be a typical American household: a father who is an architect, a mother juggling daily routines, and two bright, wise-cracking teenagers. But beneath that exterior lies a family struggling with the long-term effects of the mother's sixteen-year battle with bipolar disorder. Through an electrifying rock-influenced score, Next to Normal takes audiences into the minds and hearts of each character, telling a story filled with love, empathy, and emotional honesty.

The production stars Annie Nichols-Burge, Randal Ramirez, Kobie Jackson, and Caleb Martinez, with additional cast members Noah Aguilar, David Cox, Miranda Gunkel, Emily Kilgore, Josh LaShomb, Nathaniel Orta, and Savannah Roberson.

The creative team for Next to Normal includes:

Director: Anna M. Hogan

Music Directors: Lauren Reynolds and C. David Morrow

Scenic Designer: Daniel Patrick Hogan

Lighting Designer: Zac Goin

Sound Designer: Samuel Kovacs

Costume Designer: Jillian Johnstone

Hair & Makeup Designer: Mark Hogan

Prop Designer: Dana Coulson

Dramaturg: Chastin Powell

Production Manager: Caitlin Trobridge

Stage Managers: Emme Segler and Oliver Folger

Performance Dates & Times:

January 23-24 and January 29-31, 2026

All performances at 7:30 p.m.

Venue:

CASP Studios 5 & J Gallery

1106 5th Street

Lubbock, TX

Standard tickets are $32.75. Senior and student tickets are available.

Next to Normal is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. For more information, visit www.MTIShows.com.