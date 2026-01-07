Tickets to MARK TWAIN TONIGHT! With Richard Thomas at Bass Hall on Sale Now

🎭 NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​Tickets are on sale now for Mark Twain Tonight! starring Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas, who was last seen on the Bass Hall stage in 2023 as Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill A Mockingbird. Thomas is the first and only actor authorized to perform the one act, one man play originally written and performed by Hal Holbrook. Mark Twain Tonight! comes to Bass Performance Hall one night only Tuesday, January 27 as part of the 2025-2026 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup, following an educational performance in the morning exclusively as a part of the Children's Education Program of Performing Arts Fort Worth Student Matinee offerings.

Most recently seen on Broadway in Our Town, on tour as “Atticus Finch” in To Kill a Mockingbird, and on Netflix's Ozark, and recently named as a 2025 Theater Hall of Fame Inductee, Richard Thomas is beloved to generations as John-Boy Walton.

Celebrating 60 years since its Broadway premiere in 1966, Mark Twain Tonight! was written and performed for more than six decades on Broadway, television and national tour by Hal Holbrook. The production played over 2,300 performances to an audience of more than two million people nationwide. This new national tour marks the first time the iconic one-man play has been led by an actor other than Holbrook, with Thomas as the first and only actor authorized to do so.

