DEER Comes to Theatre Three

Deer by Aaron Mark will be presented downstairs in Theatre Too. A sinister, mind-bending and marvelous look at what happens when “normal” people snap, Deer starts previews January 29, opens January 31 and runs through February 22, 2026. The play is directed by Christie Vela and stars Chad Cline and Shannon McGrann.

When asked what audiences can expect, Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela responded, “Two great actors in a battle royale chewing on delicious text until one of them wins. I love a story in which people are trapped in an impossible situation. Who do we, and more importantly who do the people we think we know, become under extreme pressure? Add to that the feeling that we're watching something that we maybe shouldn't be… it's exciting!”

Curious to know more? Upper West Side empty nesters Ken and Cynthia hit a deer while driving to their weekend house in the Poconos. Cynthia tries desperately to nurse the dead animal back to life as Ken fights for his first weekend alone with his wife in twenty-five years. As their lifeless, bloody new pet takes over their lives, Ken and Cynthia will either rekindle their love or kill each other.