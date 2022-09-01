Bishop Arts Theatre Announces Mortgage Burning Party At Dallas Zoo

The building now known as the Bishop Arts Theatre Center (BATC) was donated to TeCo Theatrical Productions, Inc. in 2005. At that time, the 10,000 sq. ft. building was a dilapidated photography studio with run-down lofts upstairs. Staff leadership and the board of directors raised $1.2M in private sector donations and a construction loan, brought in an architect, and completely revitalized the building.

Renovations began in 2006 and were complete in 2008, in spite of a downward spiral economy. In July of 2021, BATC was able to pay off the construction loan debt due to the Shuttered Venues Operating Grant via the Save Our Stages legislation championed by Senator John Cornyn and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

On October 15, 2022, BATC will celebrate this milestone by hosting a Mortgage Burning Party at the Dallas Zoo featuring legendary guitarists Larry Carlton & Paul Brown. A VIP Reception honoring three longtime benefactors, Lauren Embrey of the Embrey Family Foundation, Councilman Chad West, and former board chair C. W. Whitaker, will kick off the event at 5:30 p.m. at the Prime Meridian. Executive Artistic Director and Founder, Teresa Coleman Wash comments, "We're excited to share this unprecedented achievement with community partners like the Dallas Zoo. It's gratifying to know our neighbors are cheering us on." Board Chair Emma Rodgers adds, "The fire that cancels our mortgage gives us hope, energy, and power for moving forward. We are grateful for the George and Fay Young Foundation, the Save Our Stages legislation, and all of our donors for their trust in our mission."

The event will be held at the Dallas Zoo, located at 650 S R. L. Thornton Freeway, Dallas, TX 75203. Tickets can be purchased online anytime at www.bishopartstheatre.org or by calling the box office at (214) 948-0716, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Individual tickets range from $55 to $125. This event is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors Visit Dallas, Atmos Energy, Texas Mezzanine Project, Image 360 Arlington, the George and Fay Young Foundation, and the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

Nestled in the heart of Dallas' Oak Cliff community, the Bishop Arts Theatre Center is an award-winning, multidisciplinary arts organization. Founded in 1993, the mission of the organization is to cultivate a diverse and vibrant arts community committed to social impact, while creating opportunities for local and emerging artists to develop new, contemporary, and lasting works that celebrate the diversity and resilience of our community. The theatre will celebrate its 29th anniversary season beginning October 2022. BATC offers a full season of in-person and virtual theatre performances, jazz concerts, a speaker series, and year-round arts education programs. Each year, the theatre impacts nearly 35,000 people nationwide.