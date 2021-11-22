BEAUTIFUL in Abeline Cancelled as Venue is Unable to Meet COVID-19 Protocols

Beautiful - The Carole King Musical has been cancelled at Abeline Convention Center. The production, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19, was set for November 30.

The cause for the cancellation was cited to be an inability for the venue to meet the Covid protocols set in place by The Broadway League and Actor's Equity.

Refunds will be automatically sent to the point of purchase for all ticketholders.

Read the full statement below:

As Broadway tours return to the road, the theatrical unions* and the industry trade association, The Broadway League have determined a specific set of Covid protocols that each venue is required to meet in order to protect the health and safety of union touring companies. Unfortunately, the Abilene Convention Center was unable to meet the union and industry's requirements regarding testing due to state and local regulations, forcing the union tour of Beautiful to cancel the Abilene engagement set to play November 30, 2021.



We are all disappointed in this cancellation and apologize for any inconvenience.

Refunds will start immediately from the point of purchase and should be completed within the next 30 days. If you have any questions please call our box office at 800-869-1451, Monday - Friday, 9am - 4pm

*These unions include: AEA (Actors' Equity Association), IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees), AFM (American Federation of Musicians), ATPAM (Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers)