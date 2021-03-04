Artisan Children's Theater Presents JUNIE B. JONES, JR.

Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents JUNIE B. JONES JR. at its 150 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

Join Junie B. on her first day of first grade, where many changes are in store: Junie's best friend Lucille has found new best friends - and Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. While in Mr. Scary's class, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard - and she may need glasses. Add in a friendly cafeteria lady, an intense kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring many lovable characters and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones JR. will capture the hearts of audiences of all ages - just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.

The show runs Friday, March 12, 2021 through Saturday, April 10, 2021. Performances are Fridays at 6:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional 12:00pm shows March 15-19, 2021. Reserved seating tickets are $10.00 for children 12 and under and $15.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.