ANNIE JR. Opens At Artisan Children's Theater This Christmas

Artisan Children's Theater proudly presents ANNIE JR. at its 148 seat Second Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, November 15, 2019 through Saturday, December 21, 2019. Performances are Fridays at 5:00pm and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm. Additional 12:00pm performances on December 10 and 17, and additional 10am and 12pm performances December 20. No 5pm performance December 20. Reserved seating tickets are $7.00 for children 12 and under and $13.00 for adults. The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, with a beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. features everyone's favorite little redhead in her very first adventure.

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone's hearts, despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan's evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

Artisan Children's Theater now provides STUDY GUIDES for educational trips and groups to assist in classroom discussions. Call the A.C.T. box office to book your field trip today! (Group rates available for 15 or more.)

Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You