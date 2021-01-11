Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Pantochino Productions & More Take Home Wins!
Check out the full list of Connecticut winners below!
Winners have been announced for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards - which were back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade!
The public submitted the nominees and voted for their favorites. Check out the results below!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions were all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility was for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020. Voting ran through December 31.
BroadwayWorld is committed to supporting local theatre in 2021 (and beyond!) If you have a show coming up we'd love to include you in our local listings. Submit one here.
Want to submit a news story/press release about your upcoming 2021 performances? Submit it here.
Are you a theatre industry member? Sign up for our Industry newsletter ! Join here.
Lookin for a digital theatre program solution for your upcoming season? Check out Stage Mag.
Want to be notified when nominations open for 2021? Sign up here!
Check Out The 2020 Connecticut Award Winners!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Pantochino Productions Inc.
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Starr's Studio of Dance
Best Ensemble
THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Colony Grill
Best Theatre Staff
The Warner Theater
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
Pantochino Productions Inc.
Costume Design of the Decade
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Dancer Of The Decade
Cassie Carroll - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2020
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Bert Bernardi - GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino - 2019
Director of a Play of the Decade
Katherine Ray - 1984 - Downtown Cabaret Theatre - 2019
Favorite Social Media
Pantochino Productions Inc.
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Stephen Schwartz
Lighting Design of the Decade
Jeff Carr - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Original Script Of The Decade
Bert Bernardi - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Performer Of The Decade
Jimmy Johansmeyer - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn - 2019
Set Design Of The Decade
Von Del Mar - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Sound Design of the Decade
Sara Brown - THE GINGERBREADS OF BROADWAY - Pantochino Productions - 2019
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Pantochino Productions Inc.
Top Arts Supporting Organization
The Warner Theater
Vocalist Of The Decade
Luke Garrison - SOME ENCHANTED EVENING - Musicals at Richter - 2013
Volunteer Of The Decade
Suzi Pettibone
The 2020 Regional Awards are also brought to you by BroadwayWorld Stage Door!
Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more. It's the perfect holiday gift for Broadway loving family, friends, or yourself!
Upon launch, we're featuring over 100 stars of the theater including Orfeh & Andy Karl, Aaron Lazar, Adam Jacobs, Adrienne Walker, Ali Ewoldt, Andrea Macasaet, Annelise May Baker, Arielle Jacobs, Bethany Tesarck, Bianca Marroquin, Brittney Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, CJ Pawlikowski, Corey Mach, Courtney Reed, Dana Steingold, Danny Becker, Danny Quadrino, Dee Roscioli, DeLaney Westfall, Adrianna Hicks, Desi Oakley, Devon Hadsell, Drew Gasparini, Drew Seeley, Edred Utomi, Elena Ricardo, Fergie L. Philippe, Gavin Lee, Haiden Pederson, Hannah Cruz, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jared Goldsmith, Jenn Colella, JJ Niemann, John Bolton, Jonalyn Saxer, Kate Rockwell, Kerry Butler, Kristin Stokes, Krystina Alabado, Laura Osnes, Lauren Molina, Lauren Zakrin, Lesli Margherita, Liz Callaway, Laura Bell Bundy, Mandy Gonzalez, Taylor Louderman, Alice Ripley, Stephanie Torns, Mariah Rose Faith, Max von Essen, Megan Levine, Michael Lee Brown, Nic Rouleau, Nick Adams, Nico DeJesus, Patti Murin, Ryan Steele, Samantha Massell, Samantha Pauly, Sasha Hutchings, Syndee Winters, Telly Leung, Tommy Bracco, Tyler Joseph Ellis, Kyle Taylor Parker and Zachary Noah Piser. Plus more stars to be announced!
Book A Shoutout Today
From This Author BWW Staff
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Manoa Valley Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre, Naples Performing Arts Center & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Fort Wayne Awards! Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, First Presbyterian Theater & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Detroit Awards! WMU Shaw Theatre, Kalamazoo Civic Theatre & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Iowa Stage Theatre Company & More Take Home Wins!
- Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Denver Awards! Local Theater Company, 19 K Productions & More Take Home Wins!