BRUCE IN THE USA Tribute Show Comes to the Warner Theatre in April

The Warner Theatre will present Bruce In The USA, widely recognized as the premier tribute to Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band, on April 24 at 7:30 pm in the Oneglia Auditorium. The performance will be a recreation of one of the most legendary live rock experiences in music history.

Led by Matt Ryan, Bruce In The USA has been hailed by audiences and critics alike for its meticulous musicianship and authentic stage presence. The production captures the essence of Bruce Springsteen's iconic sound—combining dynamic energy, precision, and emotional intensity that mirror the original performances of “The Boss” and his celebrated E Street Band.

Since its inception, Bruce In The USA has toured extensively throughout North America, earning widespread critical acclaim and a devoted following. The ensemble's faithful interpretations of Springsteen's extensive repertoire deliver a concert experience that transcends mere imitation, instead honoring the artistry and passion that have defined Springsteen's enduring career.

Bruce In The USA will play the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium in Torrington, CT on Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7:30 PM.