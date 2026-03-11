ALL SHOOK UP Will Be Performed By Guilford High School Theatre Arts

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Guilford High School Theatre Arts will present its Spring Musical, All Shook Up, coming up the final two weekends in March. All Shook Up is a hilarious and heartfelt musical with an original book by Joe DiPietro, creator of the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis. I

t's 1955 and into a square little town rides a guitar-playing young man who changes everything and everyone he meets. Featuring mega hits from the beloved Elvis catalogue this musical fantasy will have you jumpin' out of your blue suede shoes with such classics as "Heartbreak Hotel," "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," "Don't Be Cruel" and many more!

GHS Theatre Arts Director, Cara Mulqueen-Teasdale said: "All Shook Up is a really joyful blend of classic storytelling and popular music. The show is inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night and set to the songs of Elvis Presley, which makes it a perfect fit for our season focused on revisiting classics in fresh, unexpected ways. After setting A Midsummer Night's Dream in the 1960s this fall, this felt like a fun and natural next step. The play takes Shakespeare's timeless themes of love, identity, and transformation and presents them through a bright, colorful, and highly accessible musical. With its infectious Elvis score, big-hearted humor, and high energy, All Shook Up is a feel-good show that's welcoming for longtime theatre lovers and a great night out for the whole family."

The GHS Spring Musical is one of the Arts highlights of the year in Guilford, with over 3,000 patrons attending the six performances. To allow for greater accessibility to see the show, there will be two matinees again this year. All Shook Up will run March 20, 21, 27, 28 @ 7pm; March 22, 29 @ 2pm, at the Guilford High School Performing Arts Center.