Warner Theatre Unveils Enhanced Private Events Program

The Warner Theatre has announced the expansion and elevation of its Private Events program, offering clients an extraordinary collection of versatile spaces that blend historic grandeur with modern flexibility for corporate gatherings, celebrations, and special occasions.

At the heart of the program is the iconic Oneglia Auditorium, a breathtaking 1,772-seat historic theatre where guests can experience the magic of gathering on the legendary stage itself – a one-of-a-kind setting unavailable anywhere else in the region. The venue also features the intimate Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, a convertible black box space ideal for large private events, along with elegant lobby spaces, a sunlit atrium, and the street-facing Warner Club for more intimate receptions and gatherings.

"The Warner Theatre offers a private event experience that truly stands apart," said Charles Meyers, Senior Director, Events & Patron Services. "Our historic spaces create natural movement, energy, and contrast that transform ordinary gatherings into unforgettable occasions. We shine a spotlight on every event and promise to deliver a performance worthy of a standing ovation."

The Private Events program is supported by the Warner's Preferred Catering Program, connecting clients with trusted regional culinary partners including Ciesco Catering Company, David Alan Hospitality Group, Executive Cuisine, and Sasso's Catering. These experienced providers offer food and beverage options for every taste and budget, ensuring exceptional service and cuisine tailored to each event. Bar services range from simple beer and wine cash bars to full premium open-bar experiences. Additionally, the Warner has partnered with Expert Rental, northwest Connecticut's premier equipment provider for over 55 years, as the exclusive equipment rental partner to ensure every event detail is seamlessly executed.

The Warner is eager for your event inquiries. For more information about hosting your next event at the Warner Theatre, visit warnertheatre.org/private-events or contact Jeffrey May at EventServices@warnertheatre.org or by calling 860-489-7180 x1220.