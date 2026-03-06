ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Little Theatre of Manchester is inviting audiences to chart a course for the Caribbean when the company stages the Tony Award-winning musical Once on This Island. The Lynn Ahrens and Patrick Flaherty hit runs April 10 through 26 at the historic Cheney Hall located at 177 Hartford Road in Manchester, CT. This Calypso-infused retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's "The Little Mermaid," based on the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy, is a breezy tropical Broadway hit guaranteed to delight musical theatre fans of all ages.

About Once on This Island

Journey to a sun-drenched island in the Antilles, where the powerful gods—Asaka (Mother of Earth), Agwé (God of Water), Erzulie (Goddess of Love), and Papa Ge (Demon of Death)—control the fate of mortals.

This joyous musical from the creators of Anastasia and the current Broadway smash Ragtime tells the story of Ti Moune, a brave peasant girl. Like the familiar mermaid tale, Ti Moune risks everything for love when a wealthy young man, Daniel, crashes into her world. She dedicates her life to saving his, even though the island's class divisions make their romance forbidden.

Her selfless act catches the attention of the gods, who make a powerful wager: Which is stronger—love or death? Told through a rousing, vibrant score, dazzling dance, and powerful storytelling, Once On This Island is a breathtaking fable that proves that even a small girl can change the world, and that the force of love is stronger than fate itself.

About the LTM Production of Once on This Island

The cast of Once on This Island features the talents of Sara Ballard, Yvette Charice, Ashley Cooper, Maya Fountain, J'zeida Ortega, Lucia Perez, Emily Rose, Melanie Serkosky, Rafael Sierra-Leddux, Bill Taylor, Ethan Vazquez, and Robert Williams.

Once on This Island is directed by Christopher Faison. The production is choreographed by Faison and Lucia Perez. Music Direction is by Luke Nelson. Linda Ferreira is stage manager and Allison Clifton is assistant stage manager. Production designs are by David Macharelli (set), Lucas Veo (lighting), Chris Corrales (sound), Bobby Henry (costumes), and Austen Lindberg (props).

Performances run April 10 through 26 on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm with an added matinee on Saturday, April 18 at 2pm. Tickets for Once on This Island are $22 to $42 with discounts available for seniors, students, military and groups. Reservations can be made by visiting CheneyHall.org or by calling (860) 647-9824.