Video: Inside Rehearsals for DEATH OF A SALESMAN at Hartford Stage

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Hartford Stage has released a first look inside rehearsals for Death of a Salesman, now in rehearsals ahead of its February 27 opening.

The production stars Peter Jacobson as Willy Loman and is directed by Hartford Stage Artistic Director Melia Bensussen. Arthur Miller’s play examines the personal and societal costs of the American Dream through the story of traveling salesman Willy Loman and his family.

Joining Jacobson are Adrianne Krstansky as Linda Loman, Stephen Cefalu, Jr. as Bernard, Michael Cullen as Uncle Ben, Nora Eschenheimer as The Woman, Mike Houston as Charley, Max Katz as Happy Loman, Samuel H. Levine as Biff Loman, Rebecca Strimaitis as Miss Forsythe, and Patrick Zeller as Howard Wagner and Stanley.

The creative team includes scenic designer Sara Brown, costume designer Harry Nadal, lighting designer Matthew Richards, sound designer Darron L. West, and wig, hair, and makeup designer J. Jared Janas. Fight direction and intimacy coordination are by Ted Hewlett, with dialect and vocal coaching by Julie Foh. Casting is by Alldaffer & Donadio Casting. Nicole Wiegert serves as production stage manager, with Julius Cruz as assistant stage manager.

Death of a Salesman runs February 27 through March 29, 2026, with evening performances at 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 2:00 p.m. Preview performances take place February 27 through March 5, with tickets starting at $20. Tickets are available at HartfordStage.org, by calling 860-527-5151, or at the box office at 50 Church Street. Group discounts are available for parties of ten or more.

Post-show discussions are scheduled for March 8 at 2:00 p.m. with Bensussen and Miller scholar Dr. Joshua Polster, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. led by Associate Artistic Director Zoë Golub-Sass, and March 18 at 2:00 p.m. with Bensussen. Live music by Mad Agnes will be featured in the Garmany Room prior to performances on March 12 and 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Student matinees are set for March 11, 12, 19, 24, 25, 26, and 27 at 10:30 a.m. An open-captioned performance will take place March 15 at 2:00 p.m., and an audio-described performance will be held March 21 at 2:00 p.m. Accessibility services are provided free with admission.