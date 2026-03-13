Ivoryton Playhouse to Kick Off 2026 Season with 'I'M CONNECTICUT'

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Ivoryton Playhouse will launch its 2026 season with I’M CONNECTICUT, a new comedy by Emmy-winning writer Mike Reiss (The Simpsons). The production will begin previews March 26, open March 27, and run through April 19 at Ivoryton Playhouse in Ivoryton, Connecticut.

The romantic comedy follows Marc, a mild-mannered scientist from Connecticut who moves to New York City in search of love and excitement. Along the way, he encounters speed-dating mishaps, cultural misunderstandings, and a series of awkward situations that prompt him to reconsider who he is and where he belongs. The play combines fast-paced storytelling, direct audience engagement, and satire centered on hometown identity and relationships.

“This year we're celebrating America and the 250 years since the birth of our nation. We thought what better way to begin the season than by celebrating our own state?” said director Jacqui Hubbard. “I'm Connecticut is a hysterical and loving look at what makes Connecticut residents who we are: our humor, our history, and our wonderfully peculiar habits.”

Quinn Corcoran* will star as Marc. The cast also includes Bruce Connelly* as Grandpa, Bonnie Black* as Polly and Judith, Michael Barra* as Kyle, Deanna Ott* as Diane, Kenneth Robert Marlo* as the Manager, and John C. Baker* as Twain and Canada. The ensemble features Stephanie Wasser, Alexis Trice, and Nathan Szymanski, who will appear in multiple roles.

The production is directed by Jacqui Hubbard, with scenic design by Starlet Jacobs, lighting design by Kyle Stamm, costume design by Sean Spina, projections by John Horzen (assisted by Anna Horzen), and props design by Kat Schorn. Alan Piotrowitz serves as sound designer, with Brian Salvia as audio engineer. The stage manager is James Joseph Clark*, with Holly Price* as assistant stage manager.

Ticket Information

Performances will run March 27 through April 19 at Ivoryton Playhouse, located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton, Connecticut.

The regular performance schedule includes Wednesdays at 2:00 p.m. (except opening week), Thursdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (no matinee during opening week), and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860-767-7318.

Member of Actors’ Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

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