Buddy Guy to Perform at Palace Theater Following Appearance at the 98th Oscars

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Blues guitarist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Buddy Guy will perform at the Palace Theater in Waterbury on August 7, marking his only Connecticut stop on his current tour.

The upcoming concert follows Guy’s appearance at the 98th Academy Awards, where he will join a group of performers participating in a musical tribute connected to the Oscar-nominated film Sinners. The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live March 15 on ABC and Hulu from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Guy will be part of a performance of the Oscar-nominated song “I Lied To You,” sung by Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq. The number will feature a lineup of guest artists including Misty Copeland, Eric Gales, Brittany Howard, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Jayme Lawson, Li Jun Li, Bobby Rush, Shaboozey, and Alice Smith, highlighting the role of music within the film’s storytelling.

The 98th Oscars will also feature additional musical performances inspired by major nominated films, including a presentation connected to the animated feature KPop Demon Hunters. EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI—voices behind the group HUNTR/X in the film—will perform the nominated song “Golden.” The broadcast will also include an appearance by Josh Groban with the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Following the awards ceremony, Guy will continue his tour with the August performance at the Palace Theater in Waterbury. The engagement offers Connecticut audiences a chance to see the influential blues musician live in an intimate theater setting.