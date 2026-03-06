Staples Players Will Perform URINETOWN in Westport This Month

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Staples Players will present the satirical musical Urinetown. Directed by David Roth (SHS '84) and Kerry Long (SHS '97), Urinetown is a dark and uproarious comedy that takes on corporate greed, populism, inequality, the desecration of the environment, and much more. Choreographer Rachel MacIsaac Myers has created dances that convey everything from scrappy fortitude to corporate slickness. Music director Emily Lomnitzer oversees all of the heartfelt and iconic songs. Costumes are designed by Christie Stanger, while Jordan Janota and technical director Colin Walker produced the sets. Lighting design is by Kevin Gleason.

Performances will run on March 12 at 7:00 p.m., March 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m., and March 14 and 15 at 2:00 p.m.

"We thought this was the perfect time to present such a sly and hilarious musical that deals with big issues in such a bold and brave way," says co-director David Roth. "The kids have enthusiastically embraced this tale. It truly speaks to the power of art to shine a light on timely and relevant problems, using comedy to disarm the audience and make them think deeply."

Urinetown debuted at the New York International Fringe Festival and opened on Broadway in September 2001. It won three Tony Awards. In the not-so-distant future, a terrible water shortage and 20-year drought has led to a government ban on private toilets and a proliferation of paid public toilets, owned and operated by a single megalomaniac company: the Urine Good Company. If the poor don't obey the strict laws prohibiting free urination, they'll be sent to the dreaded and mysterious "Urinetown." After too long under the heel of the malevolent Caldwell B. Cladwell, the poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero, fighting tooth and nail for the freedom to pee "wherever you like, whenever you like, for as long as you like, and with whomever you like." A brilliant satire modeled off the plays of Kurt Weill and Bertolt Brecht, Urinetown is a wickedly funny, fast-paced, and surprisingly intelligent comedic romp.

Blake Raho (SHS '27), who plays the role of Caldwell B. Cladwell, says of the show, "As part of the stylistic satire and political commentary, Urinetown takes on the antagonist in full caricature. Preparing to play this character has allowed me to use pieces of real political figures to modernize the show and also to connect to the audience on a relatable and current level." Sadie McEntee (SHS '27), who plays Josephine Strong, concurs, saying, "Urinetown is exactly what a musical should be: hilarious, unique, and so, so much fun! Not only that, but it's got some important messages baked into it as well; it's not just jokes for the sake of jokes. This is one you're not going to want to miss!"

Co-director Kerry Long says, "We know that the Westport community will appreciate the way this show introduces big and timely issues with a wink and a nudge. We hope to spark a lot of important discussions about environmental stewardship, corporate greed, and speaking truth to power."