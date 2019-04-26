Photo Coverage: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's BLITHE SPIRIT

Apr. 26, 2019  

Set at the house of writer, Charles Condomine, and his wife, Ruth.....One evening, Charles invites local eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to hold a seance at his house. He asks along his friends, Dr. and Mrs. Bradman, intending to gather character inspiration from Madame Arcati for his latest book. Despite initially thinking the seance has been a failure, it soon becomes clear that Madame Arcati has unwittingly brought back Charles' first wife, Elvira, to haunt him. Once in his house, Elvira is unable to leave and, as she cannot be seen or heard by Ruth, she causes all kinds of mischievous trouble between the married couple. Intensely funny and character-driven, Blithe Spirit combines farce, emotion, and wit to great effect.

"Blithe Spirit" by Noel Coward, Director Douglas C Shaffer, Stage Manager Nathan Uhrman, and Set Designer Scott A Jones. The cast includes: Charles: Steve Stumphauzer, Ruth: Kara Hancock, Elvira: Baylee Sheets, Madame Arcati: Joyce Leahy, Dr Bradman: George Needham, Mrs Bradman: Beth Nuzum Cronenweth, and Edith: Michelle Sandler.

Performances are April 25th thru April 28th at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
