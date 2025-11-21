Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre’s CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chicago: Teen Edition transports us to the roaring twenties, where Roxie Hart, a chorus girl with big ambitions, murders her unfaithful lover and convinces her devoted husband, Amos, to take the blame—until he realizes the truth. Sent to death row, Roxie encounters fellow “Merry Murderess” Velma Kelly, and the two fierce rivals battle for fame, headlines, and ultimately, freedom.

A dazzling showcase of musical theatre, Chicago has captivated audiences for decades, earning 10 Tony Award nominations for its 1975 premiere and 6 wins for its 1997 revival. With Bob Fosse’s iconic choreography and John Kander and Fred Ebb’s unforgettable score—including showstoppers like “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” and “Roxie”—this electrifying production is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, Music by John Kander, Lyrics by Fred Ebb, Based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins / Script adaptation by David Thompson, Directed by Elliott Lemberg, Music Directed by Shelvin Burns

Performances are Nov. 20, 21,22 at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at 2 p.m., at the Jeanne B. McCoy Center for the Arts, 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054, Purchase tickets https://www.capa.com/productions/chicago-teen-edition/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer