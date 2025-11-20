 tracker
Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance Community Theatre’s BEETLEJUICE JR.

BeetleJuice Jr. will run from Nov. 20 - 23, 2025

By: Nov. 20, 2025
It's our show now, kid. The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether)world of pandemonium.

 Music & lyrics by Eddie Perfect, Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, Based on the Geffen Company Picture, with a story by Michael McDowell & Larry Wilson,  Director - Emily Salamy, Stage Manager - Jessica Hill.  Cast: Beetlejuice - Eli Rife, Lydia Deetz - Jai Shamblin, Adam Maitland - Luke Foley, Barbara Maitland - Aubrey Seymour, Charles Deetz - Sam Morrisona, Delia Deetz - Anna Weber, Ms. Argentina - Akeerah Sanders, Juno - Dria Bateman, Dinner Party Guests - Jay Wellman, Jocelyn Gribben, Amelia Schneider, Keegan Lodge, Keigan Kellner, Evan Hughes, Girl Scouts - Khloe Lowe,  Bianca Rose, Dead Cheerleaders - Skylar Fries, Grace Messner, Clones - Jayden Ferguson, Norah Flynn, and Emily Rowe, 

Performances are Nov. 20, 21 & 22, at 7:00pm, Nov. 22, at  2pm, Nov. 23, at 4:00pm at Lancaster Parks and Recreation Community Center (Old General Sherman) 632 W. Fifth Ave. Lancaster, OH 43130.  Purchase tickets:  https://riseuparts.ludus.com/index.php?sections=events

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

