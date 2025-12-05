Photos: First look at Curtain Players’ THE REVOLUTIONISTS

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pay-What-You-Will Preview: December 4

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection... that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Written by Lauren Gunderson, Directed by Heather Schultz, Produced by Sydian Miller, Stage Manager Kathy Hyland, Cast: Jamie Clemons (Marie Antoinette), Tiarra Dapo (Marianne Angelle), Adrianna Quinones (Charlotte Corday), & Lynne Rouzer (Olympe de Gouges).

Performances run Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, & 20, 2025 at 8:00pm, Dec. 14 & 21, 2025 at 2:00pm, at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio, 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Patrick Doss

Columbus Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. THE LITTLE MERMAID (Sunbury Performing Arts) 16.4% of votes 2. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Weathervane Playhouse) 13% of votes 3. 42ND STREET (Gahanna Lincoln Summer) 9.1% of votes Vote Now!