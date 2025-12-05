THE CONCERT: A TRIBUTE TO ABBA To Perform At The McCoy Center

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Come dance, come sing and have the time of your life as the McCoy Center for the Arts hosts The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 8 pm.

21st Century Artists has presented The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA, the ultimate ABBA tribute show throughout North America, for well over 20 years.

The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA continues to be a top ABBA tribute group in the world, playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.”

Tickets start at $27 and may be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online and by phone at (614) 469-0939.