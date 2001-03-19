Avalon Productions & Union County Singsations to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: THE MUSICAL

🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Avalon Productions and Union County Singsations will present It's a Wonderful Life: The Musical, a heartwarming stage adaptation of the beloved 1946 Frank Capra film. Performances will be held at Veteran's Memorial Auditorium December 5th through 7th, with performances at 7pm on Friday and Saturday, and 3pm on Sunday.

At the center of this timeless story is the unforgettable quote: "Each man's life touches so many other lives. When he isn't around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn't he?" The musical follows George Bailey from his childhood dreams to the challenges and disappointments of adulthood, culminating in a life-changing Christmas Eve in which George must confront whether his life has truly made a difference. With guidance from his guardian angel, Clarence-who hopes to earn his wings by restoring George's faith in himself-audiences are invited on an inspiring journey of hope, purpose, and community.

Featuring a cinematic score and rich staging, this adaptation retains all the warmth, humor, and heart of the original film while transforming it into a new holiday tradition. Whether you are a longtime fan or discovering the story for the first time, this production promises an uplifting experience for all ages.

One of the primary goals of The Avalon Theatre and Avalon Productions is to support the local arts and share as many opportunities as possible with the Union County community. With that in mind, they have partnered with Union County Singations to produce this exciting musical. "There are so many that associate the holidays with It's A Wonderful Life, the movie starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. This live musical production brings this story to life on stage and in turn gives it more heart." Said Ryan Bowie, The Avalon Theatre Executive Director. "We want to transport our audiences to Bedford Falls, a simpler time in life, but in turn a time that has so many similarities with our present. Life is tough. Life can be a struggle. Life can be challenging. But 'one life touches one life, like a candle burning bright, to light the way for others.' And it truly is a wonderful life."

This production marks a milestone for Union County Singsations, a community choir that has entertained audiences for more than 20 years, currently under the direction of Susan Bunsold Wilson. In 2025, after decades of concerts and cherished semi-staged holiday productions, Singsations will present its first fully staged holiday musical with It's a Wonderful Life: The Musical, starring Tim Allen, Kenzi Jackson, Warren Francis, Randy Benge and an all-star cast of nearly 60.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with the Avalon Theatre for this production! It was just a natural progression for us to step up to a fully staged musical" Said Susan Bunsold Wilson about the pairing. "The Singsations have always been a welcoming place for all levels of performers. Just like the Avalon, we pride ourselves on fostering a sense of community within our group. We could not be more excited for our future collaborations with the Avalon."

All performances of It's a Wonderful Life: The Musical will be held at Veteran's Memorial Auditorium, 233 W 6th St, Marysville, OH. All seats must be reserved, and there is a suggested donation as you purchase tickets.

Join in this December as we celebrate the power of one life-and the magic of the holiday season-with It's a Wonderful Life: The Musical, sponsored in part by the Marysville Community Concert Association.