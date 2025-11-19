Dublin Jerome Theatre Department presents THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS: YOUNG@PART

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Columbus Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Columbus & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This riotous comedy follows Mole, Rat, Badger, and the impulsive Mr. Toad, whose insatiable need for speed lands him in serious trouble. With his beloved home under threat from the notorious Chief Weasel and his gang of sinister Wild Wooders, Toad must attempt a daring escape leading to a series of misadventures and a heroic battle to recapture Toad Hall. Full of humor, wit, a gorgeous, soaring score, and heartwarming lessons of friendship, THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS is the perfect fit for family audiences everywhere.

Book by Julian Fellowes, Music by George Stiles, Lyrics by Anthony Drewe, Theatre Teacher/Director - Jeff Horst; Technical Director - Nick Hahn, Choir Director - Zack Pytel. CAST: MOLE - Charlotte Ware, RAT - Violet Snethkamp, TOAD - Janessa Sahoo, BADGER - Elisabeth Black, PORITA - Sandhya Suresh Kumar, MRS. OTTER - Bella Ahlum, MRS. HEDGEHOG - Lyla Mihocik, MR. HEDGEHOG - Owen Wise, CHIEF WEASEL - Bella Turi, LESSER WEASEL - Sophie Ordonio, SHERYL STOAT - Sandy Yacoub, HEAD RABBIT - Paressa Akbar-Khanzadeh, MAGISTRATE - Madelynne Greer / Elizabeth Olms, JAILER’s DAUGHTER - Camille McKay, HEAD CHORISTER MICE - Gloria Griffin, Madelynne Greer, Elizabeth Olms, HORSES - Gloria Griffin & Reese Cooper, JAIL GUARD - Bennet Zamora, YOUTH ENSEMBLE - Lydia Chignolli, Mis, Chignolli, Cora Cleland, Viv Garter, Charlotte gee, Marigold Griffin, Lexi Hottel, Madison Hutchins, Ella Jun, Quinn, Kieninger, Addison McFarland, Hannah Osteen, MadelIne Phelps, Sean Mihocik, Nina Slangerup, June Snethkamp, Sanjana Suresh. CREW: Elsa Westover, Izzy Westfall, Addison Hertzfeld, Theo Gee, Andrew Gee, Bell Ahlum, Katie Perrault, Sophia Bisesi, Crescent Hunter, Benji Hoekstra, AJ Gilbert, Mila Zamora, Kenzie Flowers, Natalie Yacoub, Aspen Quigg, Sahana Ramakrishnan, Arissa Kukreja, Evelina O'Neill, Zair Mateo-Cruz, Maddie Banday, Nina Sarkar, Grayson Mooi, Noah Carr, Rina Tono, Sophie Ordonio,

Performances run Nov. 20, 21, 22 @ 7:00pm, Nov. 22 @ 1:00pm, at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets visit: https://sites.google.com/dublinschools.net/jerome-theatre/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer