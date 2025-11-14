 tracker
Photos: First look at Sunbury Performing Arts Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL JR.

Shrek The Musical, Jr. will run from Nov. 13 - 16, 2025

By: Nov. 14, 2025
Once upon a time, in a far away swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek.  One day, Shrek finds his swamp invaded by banished fairytale misfits who have been cast off by Lord Farquaad, a tiny terror with big ambitions. When Shrek sets off with a wisecracking donkey to confront Farquaad, he's handed a task - if he rescues feisty princess Fiona, his swamp will be righted. Shrek tries to win Fiona’s love and vanquish Lord Farquaad, but a fairytale wouldn't be complete without a few twists and turns along the way. Shrek is a grumpy onion loving swamp dweller with a heart of gold, and with the help of a crazy donkey, just might fall in love with a princess in a tower. This endearing, fun family friendly fairy tail is the perfect way to start your holiday season.  

Music by Jeanine Tesori, Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Based on the DreamWorks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig.  Producing Artistic Directer - Barb Stitzer, Music Director - Lisa Huston, Director - Ben Hartwig, Swamp Cast Nov. 13 at 7:00pm, Nov. 15 at 2:00pm, Tower Cast   Nov. 14 at 7:00pm, Nov. 16 at 2:00pm, 

Performances at Northland High School, 1919 Northcliff Drive, Columbus, OH 43229, To see the Cast lists or to purchase tickets, visit: https://sunburyperformingarts.ludus.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Joseph Harkless

Photos: First look at Sunbury Performing Arts Presents SHREK THE MUSICAL JR. Image

